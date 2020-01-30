Disha Patani met with an accident while shooting a stunt sequence for Malang - Revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani known for super hit movies like M.S. Dhoni, Baaghi 2 & Bharat is busy these days promoting her upcoming movie ‘Malang’ with co-actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. While promoting their film across platforms the entire cast landed on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Unfolding less known stories from the shoot of Malang Disha went on sharing some astonishing moments on the show. Disha spoke about her grey character in the film and difficult stunt sequences she shot in Goa.

Out of curiosity, Kapil went on asking the cast about the fun they did while shooting romantic dance sequences in Goa. Aditya shares, “It wasn’t so fun and easy as it looks. We had a tough time shooting as we used to shoot difficult stunt sequences in the scorching heat of Goa. We hardly used to get anything to eat because of our routine diet.” Narrating Disha’s experience she shares, “I remember when I was asked to perform a stunt sequence by jumping off from a huge cliff. I am acrophobic and get frightened while jumping off from heights. The stunt man was guiding me to step ahead, look down and jump. I fell in a diagonal position from the cliff. Consequently, my ear got jammed and I couldn’t hear for one entire day.

Conversations continued when Kapil played a game where he asked the guest whether they have ever stalked people at the gym. Mohit Suri and Anil Kapoor denied saying they only look at themselves in the mirror while they are at the gym. However, when the question came on Disha she said, “I have stalked only one person throughout my life”. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been the talk of the town for their sizzling chemistry and giving us some major relationship goals.