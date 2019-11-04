Disha Vakani aka Dayaben SPOTTED!

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani, who become world famous with her portrayal as Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, has been away from the show for a long time now.



Recently, Disha as Dayaben gave a glimpse of her during Navratri celebrations in the show. However, it was just a small appearance and everyone is now curious to know when Disha will start shooting full-fledged!



As we mentioned earlier, our sources inform that apparently the actress is in two minds to return in the show. She is still not able to take a firm decision on whether she is ready to shoot continuously or give priority to her kid and family.



Well, In midst of all speculations the fans of Disha spotted her at a temple. Take a look!

