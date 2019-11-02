Disha Vakani or NOT, the audience wants Dayaben back in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma!

MUMBAI: Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and missed characters of the show and television.



The actress who played the role of Daya, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave and did not return to the show. News had it that the actress has quit the show and that the team is hunting for a perfect replacement for the character of Dayaben.



However, speculations are were then rife that she is returning to the show.



We do not know whether or not Disha Vakani is returning to the show or not but one thing which is certain is that the ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma do want to see Dayaben in the show.



In conversation with the fans of Dayaben, the audience showed their love for the character.



Swati Mehta, a housewife shared, "The fun banter with Jethalal, her takia kalams such as Hey Maa Mataji and others are definitely missed."



Shraddha Pathare, a graphic designer added, "The show is currently running without the character but her charm is definitely something I have always loved watching. Now whether it is Disha or not, I would love to watch another actress of not Dayaben to be a part of the show."



Sanya Sheikh, a student shared," We want to see the character as it is an integral part of the show. We have waited for Disha Vakani and we would absolutely love watching her as she is a visual delight. Infact I don't think anyone would be able to fit into the character or bring the same charm as Disha did. But yes, I miss watching Dayaben and watching the to watch the chemistry of the character with the cast. "



What's your take?