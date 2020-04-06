News

Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur’s NEW skills are to watch out for!

Taarak Mehta actor Mayur Vakani cooks jalebi and fafda.

06 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown. Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor Mayur Vakani, brother of actress Disha Vakani, is showcasing his new skills on quarantine.

Well, the actor is helping his wife in the kitchen and has cooked delicious Gujarati dishes fafda and jalebi. The actor shared the video on his Instagram profile flaunting his skills and we are definitely bowled over it.

Take a look!

