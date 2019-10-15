Disha Vakani's husband Mayur Padia gives a shocking statement

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running television shows. The tale and the characters are immensely popular among the loyal viewers. Daya is one such popular character. However, fans have been wondering whether or not Disha Vakani will make a comeback to the show as Daya. Going by what all is happening it seems the return of Disha Vakani to the show is getting controversial with each passing day.

Disha had gone on maternity leave two years ago, and didn’t return to the show, saying that she wanted some issues to be resolved. According to a report in BT, talks are on between the actress and producer Asit Modi, following which she shot for the ongoing Navratri track in the show. Mayur Padia, Disha’s husband, said, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

But, now, Mayur claims that he hasn't spoken to anybody from the media that his wife Disha Vakani is not coming back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Mayur said, "It's between Disha and the producer (Asit Modi). I have never got into making statements about her work. I have promised her that I am not going to be her point of contact (for the media)."

He added, "We have an understanding that we don't and won't speak about each other's work in public. If I did or had, it would become an issue in our personal life."

When asked to comment on the buzz that he was responsible for making a list of dos and don'ts to Neela Telefilms if they wanted his wife to return as Daya Ben to Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah, Mayur said, "Honestly, I wouldn't like to talk about that part."