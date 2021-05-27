Disha Vakhani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa share THIS SIMILARITY

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts. The Star Plus show has been unbeatable and has been securing the top position in the BARC charts for a long time. People love Anupamaa. The simplicity and the relatability of the character have the audiences in love with the show. (Read here: THIS is what Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama had to say about the director of the show! )

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa played Dr. Simran Chopra in Star Plus serial Sanjivani and Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is currently playing the titular lead role in Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Apart from Anupamaa, another female character that had gained immense popularity among the audience was Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Daya’s love and care for her family and her being a dutiful wife made her a household name.

Disha Vakani aka Daya started her career as a stage actress in Gujarati theatre. She has featured in supporting roles in Hindi films like Devdas (2002) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). She bagged the lead role of Daya Jethalal Gada in SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008.

Well, TellyChakkar brings to you an interesting similarity that Dayaben and Anupamaa share.

Both Daya and Anupamaa are completely traditional women who give immense importance to their husbands, so much so that these women don’t even take their husbands’ names.

Rather, they refer to them as the father of their child. While Daya addresses Jethalal as ‘Tappu Ke Papa’, Anupamaa also has a similar way of calling Vanraj. She calls him ‘Toshu Ke Papa’.

Not only this, both Anupamaa and Daya belong to a Gujarati family and are obsessed with Gujarati dishes.

