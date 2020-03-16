Disheartening - 63-year-old Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri leaves the musical world forever

MUMBAI : The Punjabi music world has lost another gem, as singer Balwinder Safri passed away today. He breathed his last at the age of 63. After spending 86 days in the hospital, he was discharged from the hospital. He was on his way to recovery, but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive.

Reportedly, the 'Tu Hoor Sonhiye' singer was admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues. After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into a coma after facing brain damage.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several artists from the Punjabi music industry paid their heartfelt condolences on social media. Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter and paid tributes to the late singer.

Safari was not just a name but a legend who will always be remembered by all. His songs like ‘Chan Mere Makhna’, ‘Pao Bhangra’, ‘Paar Linghade’ are not only musical pieces but the legacies that he has left behind.

After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri's death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry. Known as the Bhangra star, Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like 'O chan mere makhna', 'Pao Bhangra', 'Gal Sun Kuriye', 'Nachdinu'and many more.

