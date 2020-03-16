Disheartening! Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra not a part of Splitspilla, and here is the reason

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Kundrra came to the limelights after his stints in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor is in high demand these days and for all the good reasons too! The stars seem to be shining bright on Karan this year on both professional and personal front.

Having wrapped up ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ and garnering love for his music videos, Karan Kundrra is on a roll with his latest stint ‘Lock Upp’, a reality show, that became the biggest show in the country.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra

According to our source, the actor had to turn down ‘Spiltsvilla’ and it wasn't an easy task. It’s said that Karan and the makers of ‘Splitsvilla’ went back and forth for nearly a month before coming to this sad conclusion. The reason being Karan’s lack of dates. He has prior engagements that are keeping him occupied and thus he will not be seen on ‘Splitsvilla’.

Karan has a string of projects lined up for the year on professional front including a film with Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hain! What Tejasswi Prakash did so differently that Karan Kundrra is all hearts?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy of their adorable relationship.

Credit: The Free Press Journal



