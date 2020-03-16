Disheartening! Bigg Boss ex contestants Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and others mourns the sudden demise of Sonali Phogat

MUMBAI: 41-year-old actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant who had participated in Bigg Boss 14 had reportedly complained of uneasiness and was shifted to a hospital. As the news of her demise hit headlines, many of her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 like Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and others took to their Twitter handles to express shock.

When inside the Bigg Boss house, Aly Goni shared a good bond with Sonali Phogat while Rubina had major fights with her.

Aly Goni simply posted a heartbreak emoji on his Twitter handle while Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla gave out heartfelt condolences to Sonali Phogat's family.

Check out how Bigg Boss 14 contestants and others mourned Sonali Phogat's sudden demise.

Sonali Phogat was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14. She was loved for her calm and composed demeanor. Her sweetness won over everyone. As per reports, the police are now probing into her demise. She attended an event in North Goa, says a report. The details of her funeral are yet to be known. May her soul rest in peace.

