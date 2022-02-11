News

Disheartening! Bollywood producer Rahul Mitra’s mother passes away due to dementia

‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ maker Rahul Mittra’s lost his mother Sushiksha Mittra

11 Feb 2022 11:31 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Earlier this morning, well-known Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra lost his mother Mrs. Sushiksha Mittra. His mother was living with Mittra's brother in his home in Gurgaon.

Reportedly, Sushiksha ji was suffering from dementia for the past few years but managed to live a fulfilling life to see her three sons achieve success in their professional and personal lives. Rahul had earlier lost his father IAS MP Mittra in a helicopter crash.

Sushiksha is survived by Vipul, a senior IAS officer who’s currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary Gujarat, Atul a leading chartered accountant in Gurgaon, and the youngest Rahul, an award-winning filmmaker. The cremation will take place tomorrow morning.

