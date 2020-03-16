Disheartening! Galla Gooriyan fame Taz from Stereo Nation dies on Friday due to Hernia

MUMBAI: Taz, who had been suffering from Hernia, was due to have surgery two years ago but it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As the hernia worsened, Taz fell, following, which he was taken into a coma. News of his deteriorating health emerged in early March.

Giving everyone some hope, Taz was taken out of the coma later in March – a clear sigh of the singer’s progression. At the time, Taz’s family released a statement thanking everyone for their good wishes.

The news of his passing away has certainly sent shockwaves around the world.

Alveen Shapribhan (Hunterz) and his close friend Priyanka Timmins shared the news on their respective social media addresses. Timmin’s post read: “I want to ask all my friends to pray for my close friend and legendary artist Taz Singh #TazStereoNation, who is currently fighting a life support (ICU) coma. All your prayers are needed at this time.”

After hearing the news, many people from the music sorority posted messages to pray for him.

The singer whose real name was Tarsem Singh Saini, was previously known as Johnny Zee. Taz shot to fame in 1989 with his album ‘Hit The Deck’. Some of his most notable tracks include “Pyar Ho Gaya”, “Nachenge Saari Raat”, and “Gallan Gorian”.

