Disheartening! This is how SaiRat fans react to the separation track post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that features Virat aka Neil Bhatt and Sai aka Ayesha Singh in the lead roles is trending on Twitter for its current storyline

MUMBAI:   "#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin” has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms ever since Sai walked out of the Chavan Niwas. Fans aren’t quite happy with the recent storyline of the show where, Sai lives alone with her daughter Savi and Virat lives at the Chavan Niwas with Vinayak.

Sai and Virat’s separation seems to have left fans quite disappointed and they have been urging the makers to feature the real-life couple’s good times once again. A fan tweeted “Sai was told she can never conceive. As soon as Sai was out of Virat's home, she was able to carry the child full term. She hid Savi from a husband n family who Caused her miscarriage and snatched her 1st kid. She did her best for her daughter and herself.

Another user tweeted, “Problem is not that Sai left Virat. Problem is that Virat had chosen Pakhi over wife n son, despite knowing that Papi did a crime, harmed S, can again harm her. The same V who agreed to every condition of P when she threaten to leave #ghumgaanja #ayeshasingh #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin'

Sai left the Chavan Niwas, breaking all her relationships as she didn't want Pakhi back in the house. In the latest episode, the Chavans considered Sai dead after the bus she was travelling by met with an accident. The show then took several years of leap with Savi and Vinayak's entry.

 

Credit: ETimes

