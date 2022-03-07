Disheartening! Popular TV celebs who suffered failed marriages not once but twice in life

From Shweta Tiwari getting separated from Raja Chaudhary, and Abhinav Kohli to Chahatt Khanna parting ways with Bharat Narsinghani and Farhan Mirza, here are tragic stories of few television celebs who have undergone separation twice in life

TV celebs
MUMBAI: TV actress Charu Asopa is all over the news currently as her marriage with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is in trouble. Reportedly the actress revealed that she has initiated a divorce.

She stated that she did not as she does not want to grow up in a toxic environment. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen has stated that she hid her first marriage from him. Yes, so Charu's second marriage is in trouble. Here's looking at other TV divas who suffered two failed marriages.

The Kasauti Zindagii Kay star Shweta Tiwari was first married to Raja Chaudhary. Palak Tiwari is their daughter. After her divorce, she then married Abhinav Kohli. Sadly, their marriage ended in divorce too.

Chahatt Khanna has been divorced twice. She first married Bharat Narsinghani in 2006. After she got divorced, she gave love and marriage a second chance. In 2013, she married Farhan Mirza but got divorced again.

Sneha Wagh who is pretty popular in the Marathi TV industry has been married twice. Reportedly, she suffered domestic violence in her first marriage. And her second marriage ended in 8 months.

TV actress Deepshikha was first married to actor Jeet Upendra. But they faced trouble in their paradise and got divorced in 2007. She then married Kaishav Arora but their marriage fell apart too.

Credit: Bollywood Life

TellyChakkar Charu Asopa Shweta Tiwari Chahatt Khanna Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal Failed Marriages divorce Television
Latest Video