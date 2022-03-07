Disheartening! Popular TV celebs who suffered failed marriages not once but twice in life

From Shweta Tiwari getting separated from Raja Chaudhary, and Abhinav Kohli to Chahatt Khanna parting ways with Bharat Narsinghani and Farhan Mirza, here are tragic stories of few television celebs who have undergone separation twice in life
She stated that she did not as she does not want to grow up in a toxic environment. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen has stated that she hid her first marriage from him. Yes, so Charu's second marriage is in trouble. Here's looking at other TV divas who suffered two failed marriages.
Also Read: Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari to be seen in Rohit Shetty's web movie, Indian Police Force
Chahatt Khanna has been divorced twice. She first married Bharat Narsinghani in 2006. After she got divorced, she gave love and marriage a second chance. In 2013, she married Farhan Mirza but got divorced again.
Also Read: Interesting! Check out these warrior celebrity moms who had to battle Postpartum Depression
TV actress Deepshikha was first married to actor Jeet Upendra. But they faced trouble in their paradise and got divorced in 2007. She then married Kaishav Arora but their marriage fell apart too.
Credit: Bollywood Life
Add new comment