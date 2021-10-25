DISHEARTENING! Priya reveals to Ram that she and never fall in love again in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working on small screens.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

We all know how Ram and Priya agreed to get married just for the sake of their families.

The duo is not in love but is ready to spend the whole life together without any expectations from each other.

While Nandini had proposed the idea of Priya and Ram's marriage, however, she is now regretting her decision.

Nandini is feeling complex with Ram favouring and supporting Priya and her family.

Ram and Priya have kickstarted their married life and are trying their best to adjust with each other.

In the episodes ahead, the viewers will see how Ram and priya will be discussing love.

Ram asks Priya why she approved Akshay and Shivina's relationship to which she said that she doesn't believe in filmy love but understands her brother and Shivina's love for each other.

Priya also made it clear that she can never fall in love.

Take a look:

It seems Priya has made her feelings clear.

Will Ram and Priya be able to move on from their past and fall in love? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

