Disheartening! 'Ready' actress Amrita Raichand recalls surviving the 26/11 attack

MUMBAI : Actor and Chef Amrita Raichand said she and her husband Rahul Raichand was trapped inside the Taj Mahal Palace during the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26th. The country was rocked by 12 coordinated strikes that lasted up to four days across major Mumbai areas.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Amrita Raichand stated her birthday falls on November 26th. She along with her husband was present at the luxurious hotel when the attacks occurred. There were many who was confined at the seven-star hotel along with her.

She narrated, as it was her birthday. She decided to celebrate at the Taj. They reached the hotel at around 9 pm. Before settling down. they heard the first set of gunfire which sounded like fireworks. After 15 minutes, when she heard the second round of gunshots, she became curious and when to check at the window what is it. She was shocked to see the bodies were rolled out. She called the receptionist who told her to remain in her room itself. She could hear the gunshots and people shouting outside. So she turned off the lights and even kept their phone in silence mode.

She then claimed that, when the second explosion took place, the dome of the hotel was on fire and the smoke started spreading around. They soaked the towels and placed them near the front door. They tried to break the window and escape but she failed. The night went by, next day morning when they heard a fire engine approaching the hotel. They flickered the lights from the hotel and were happy that they were noticed by the firemen.

However the following year, they returned to the hotel to celebrate her birthday once again. And since then it has been a tradition for her to say a prayer for all those who died in the assault and to honor those who battled and prevailed over terror.

