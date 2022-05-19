Disheartening! Siddharth Nigam refuses to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, deets inside

Siddharth Nigam has denied being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12
MUMBAI: There have been many speculations about Siddharth Nigam taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. However, the ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ actor has finally denied the rumours of being a part of the show this year.

"Lately people have been asking me if I am doing the show or not. I'd like to tell everyone that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi someday, but not this year," Siddharth Nigam was quoted saying when asked about his participation in Rohit Shetty’s KKK 12.

He further shared that he was approached for the show, but due to prior commitments he couldn't take it up. He added, "As much as I'd like to do the show, now is not the right time. So you might see me doing KKK in the coming years because I love the format and I would love to be part of the show."

Besides, celebs who will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi's new season are Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pandey, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Mallik, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhatt.

Talking about the future projects, the actor said, "I have a couple of projects that I am in talks for and I will have to be present physically here for the discussion. So, it was not possible for me to cancel all my commitments at the last minute and hence I had to let go of the reality show this year."

Credit: ETimes
    
 

