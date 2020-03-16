Disheartening! Taarak Mehta’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani opens up on her financial crisis, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu's journey in the television industry has not been an easy one. The actress, who has been entertaining viewers with her character Sonu, recently spoke about her journey and how she got her debut TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She also opened up about facing financial crisis in her initial phase in Mumbai and how she would change house so that she could save Rs 2000.

Palak Sindhwani’s parents were clueless about her auditions and professional life. Later when she got selected, her father broke into tears as he was more than excited that she bagged the role in one of his favourite TV shows and never misses to see any of her episodes.

Palak was in second year of her college, when she met the casting director of Taarak Mehta who selected her for the role of Sonu in the show. He had sent a message on her Instagram asking whether she was interested in working in television. She instantly replied positively and then she was called for auditions. She also worked with Vasan Bala who directed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Talking about her stardom, Palak was quoted saying as, “Recently, we were shooting at a studio for Popatlal’s engagement sequence. There were so many kids who were waiting since morning to meet me. When we packed up at 8 PM in the night all those were near my car and they just wanted to see my face. They were so happy to see me and they had a huge smile and a spark in their eyes after meeting me. I was so happy after seeing that and I felt I was doing something right in my life. I am going to remember this all my life.”

Initially Palak used to stay in a 1 BHK, and later shifted to 3 BHK with her family after she started working in Asit Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Meanwhile during lockdown, Palak started her own Youtube channel with her brother and used to shoot for it.

“I used to stay in PGs and have changed a lot of houses in Mumbai. I would change houses in Mumbai so that I could save Rs 2000. Finally, we shifted to a 1BHk, then a 2BHK apartment and now finally I am staying in a 3BHK apartment which is also on rent. I want to buy my own house and I am planning to see when it happens. My growth has been steady and I consider myself lucky that I’ve seen all the phases in my life.”

