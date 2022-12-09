Disheartening! Take a look at these actresses who confessed of being betrayed in love

MUMBAI: From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, Sana Khan and other actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love.

Actress Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revealed that she faced a lot of betrayals before finding love with co-star Neil Bhatt. The actress confessed that her breakup left her devastated.

Also Read: HILARIOUS! Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin give major sibling goals and will leave you in splits

Bigg Boss season 16 rumoured contestant Divya Agarwal was left heartbroken when Priyank Sharma fell for Benafsha Soonawalla on Bigg Boss 11. The actress was left devastated.



Anusha Dandekar parted ways from Karan Kundrra and hinted that he was apparently unfaithful. She was reportedly more invested in the relationship.



Naagin actress Adaa Khan spoke about her ugly breakup with Ankit Gera that left her broken. She said that Ankit was allegedly two-timing her.



Sana Khan who quit the entertainment industry exposed her former beau, Melvin Louis and said that he was allegedly seeing other women.

Also Read: INTERESTING! Neil Bhatt says wife Aishwarya Sharma is quite gullible and he can easily prank her, the actress' reaction is UNMISSABLE



Kamya Panjabi was left devastated after Karan Patel abruptly broke up with her in 2015 and married Ankita Bhargava. Reportedly, Kamya was in depression.



Muskan Arora alleged that Manish Naggdev cheated on her with not one but multiple other women. The actress was left heartbroken.

Credit: BollywoodLife



