Disheartening! TV couples who don’t face each other after a rough patch in their relationship

MUMBAI : We have many celebrity couples who once were very happy and had vowed to live and die with each other. But things changed and now, they don’t even see each other’s faces.

Kamya and Karan had once briefly dated each other. They parted ways in 2015, while Chahatt and Kanan were in a serious relationship in 2010 and have dated for 2 years.

Shalin and Dalljiet had a bitter split in 2015. They were married for 6 years from 2009 to 2015.

After staying together for 14 years, Delnaaz and Rajeev parted ways. Delnaz had later said she had a horrid two years while their divorce trial was on.

Dimpy got married to Rahul Mahajan in 2010. Dimpy had accused him of domestic violence and their shaadi didn’t last long.

Just 11 months into their marriage, Shweta and Pulkit decided to separate. It is believed that Pulkit’s relationship ended after he grew closer to Yami Gautam.

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu Rashami and Nandish got divorced in 2016 after nearly four years of being married. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she had later shared that she wasn’t being herself in the relationship.

Sara married Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4. Their marriage lasted just 2 months.

Shweta and Raja got married in 1998 and welcomed their first child Palak in 2000. After 9 years of marriage, Shweta filed for divorce in 2007.

Credit: BollywoodLife