Disheartening! When Archana Puran Singh had to laugh for a show after hearing her mother-in-law’s demise

Archana Puran Singh is a Bollywood actor who had worked in television shows like Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and is currently seen in Sony TV’s reality show India’s Laughter Champion

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh well-known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein has a huge fan base. Over the years, she rose to fame with her on-point one-liners in numerous comedy shows. However, not many know that it takes immense courage to laugh while inside you want to break. And Archana had gone through a similar phase during the shooting for the show, Comedy Circus.

Archana opened up about the tough time she had faced during the shooting of Comedy Circus, which had aired for a decade. Archana had shared that her son had broken his leg during a football match in England and he was back in India for treatment.

It was during that time when she got to know about her mother-in-law's demise while she was on the sets of Comedy Circus. She shared that the production team asked her to give a few reactions and leave. However, it was extremely hard for her to laugh during the tough time.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi had dated for four years before getting married on June 30, 1992. On the work front, Archana Puran Singh is seen on the reality show, India’s Laughter Champion, which airs on Sony TV.

