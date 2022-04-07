Disheartening! THIS Woh Toh Hai Albelaa fame stops shooting for the show due to chickenpox

MUMBAI: Fans might not able to see Anjali Malhotra in Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa for some time as Aparna Dixit has been forced to take a few days off from work suffering from chickenpox and is currently recovering at home.

“Around five days ago, I had a fever. Since I suffered from fever, cold and cough a week before that, I thought it was a relapse and didn’t pay attention to it. Three days later, I saw two boils on my face. Again, I mistook them for pimples and didn’t take it seriously until I had boils all over my body the same night. I felt itchy all over my body,” Aparna was quoted saying.

Aparna is relieved that her mother is currently in Mumbai to take care of her. She says, “Fortunately, my mom is with me. I don’t know how I would have survived this without her. I am isolated in my house. I don’t feel like watching TV or talking on the phone.”

She has informed the production house of her condition and taken a few days off. She says, “I can’t go to work because I have so many boils on my face and also because chickenpox can be contagious. I have informed the production house that I won’t be able to shoot until I have fully recovered.”

aCredit: ETimes