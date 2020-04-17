Disney India premiering three Cosmos-Maya shows this summer, capitalizing on the latter’s diverse offerings

MUMBAI: In a move that will put a smile on the faces of millions of young viewers staying home, Disney India is premiering on TV Guddu, Bapu and Gadget Guru Ganesha, three new shows produced by Cosmos-Maya. With the addition of these IP’s, the Singapore and India based leading Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya will now have 20 of its own produced series IP’s airing worldwide now. The three shows are also launching digitally on a leading OTT platform, the details of which will be out shortly.

The news comes soon after 2 other Cosmos-Maya IPs, Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji were greenlit by Turner India for their channels Cartoon Network and Pogo.

Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya said, “We are very happy with this development and our heartfelt thank you goes out to Disney India. Both parties have tasted great success with the very popular show Selfie With Bajrangi, and just like Bajrangi, these three shows are also in line with Cosmos-Maya’s USP of ‘Novelty with Relatability’. Our concerted efforts to bring joy and cheer to our young viewers have neared fruition and we are excited. For a studio the size of Cosmos-Maya, it was no small task to keep operations running, but crisis or no crisis, the show must go on. We have kept production operations running remotely from home to ensure that children are kept engaged and entertained at home.”

Guddu chronicles the exploits of the anthropomorphic circus lion Guddu, a spin-off character from the very popular Motu Patlu franchise. The show pushes the envelope of 3D animation quality with never seen before visuals.

Bapu, the first of its kind IP inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, tells the story of a wise elder of a contemporary neighborhood in the modern world. Bapu and his three monkeys always endeavor to help kids face their problems, right wrongs and add a positive spin to adversity.

Both Guddu and Bapu have been directed by Suhas Kadav, who is also the Director of the Motu Patlu franchise.

Gadget Guru Ganesha is a slice of life buddy comedy set on a quintessential Indian family and beautifully encapsulates the nuances of Indian culture in an entertaining format. Gadget Guru Ganesha is directed by Dheeraj Berry, also the Director of another highly popular Cosmos-Maya show Selfie With Bajrangi.