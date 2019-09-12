Divine's Hyderabad gig to be special for this reason

Mumbai-based rapper Divine is thrilled about his Hyderabad concert on September 13 as it will feature the first-ever public performance of his new song and title track of his debut album "Kohinoor".

"It's the first time that we are doing a full Gully Gang showcase at BUDXHYD in Hyderabad, and it will be the first-ever public performance of my new single, and title track of my debut album, 'Kohinoor'. I'm so excited to see people's reactions," Divine aka Vivian Fernandes told IANS.

BUDXHYDERABAD will highlight the emerging music culture while uniting tastemakers, emerging talent and fans through workshops, masterclasses and live programming.

Talking about forming Gully Gang Entertainment and Gully Gang Records, the rapper shared: "It was to discover the raw and exciting talent that I know exists in India, and give this talent a platform, an avenue. We released 'Gully Gang Cypher', our first single in May, and that featured up-and-coming names like Aavrutti, D'Evil, Shah Rule, and talented music producer Karan Kanchan. You will be hearing a lot more from these guys."