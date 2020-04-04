Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood ready to sign Bigg Boss? The couple reveals

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and popular reality show in our country. The show had 13 successful seasons and each one kept getting better than the previous ones.

Although the controversies too got uglier after every season but the show managed to provide a wholesome of entertainment to the viewers.

Bigg Boss has seen many well-known celebs who became a part of the show and won several hearts with their presence.

Apart from that, the show gave a great boost to their career and they became an overnight star.

A lot of celebs who are asked if they are willing to be a part of the show and everyone has a different opinion.

Recently, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were asked the same. Responding to this. Divya clearly said that she and Varun are not willing to take up the show.

Both are looking to do something new and different as they have done quite a lot of things together in the past few years.

Also, they won't be able to stay away from each other for such a long time period and avoid having a long-distance relationship even for professional commitments.

Well, its indeed not good news for fans as they won't be able to see these two cuties in Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.