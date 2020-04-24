Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's new dance challenge impresses fans

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are one of the most popular couples in the telly land. The Ace of Space winner and her boyfriend are all for learning new things during the lockdown.

Recently, Varun shared a new TikTok video on his Instagram account, wherein he can be seen doing a dance challenge with Divya. Their sync and timing are just perfect. Varun captioned it as, "This took some time but i think we pretty much nailed it (my focus was not to kick too hard) #learningnewthings."

The video received a great response from their fans, and one user even joked if the two were preparing for Nach Baliye. Another curious follower asked how they are together during the lockdown. To this Varun replied that they are living-in.

Take a look.

