Divya Agarwal is anxious about beau Varun Sood participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to go floors soon. Varun Sood is going to be one of the contestants, and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal is stressed about him.

Reports claim that Rohit Shetty is returning to the show. It will be a star-studded affair as many popular faces will be participating in the show.

Divya Agrawal, who has been living with her boyfriend Varun Sood, seemed to be concerned and anxious about Varun as he set to fly off to Cape Town, South Africa. She said, “This is the first time he will be stepping out of his comfort zone. He is going out of the house to explore the new world and the new world has a lot of snakes and cockroaches.”

The actress revealed that she is not prepared to see him in a reality show. She said, “I am worried about Varun’s own difficulties in the show. He takes all these shows very seriously. I have seen some contestants, who just go with the flow. Varun is not the person, who goes with the flow. He pours everything that he’s got into one thing. That’s what worries me. Sometimes, he gets so fascinated with a task that he doesn’t see if he will get hurt. That’s the only thing that worries me.”

Credits: Koimoi