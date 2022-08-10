Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside

MUMBAI:Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined the offer, since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

Also read - Exclusive! Divya Agarwal finally reveals when she will get married, and whether she is watching Bigg Boss  

She had made headlines earlier, when she got engaged to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar after a long-term relationship with Varun Sood.

Talking about her relationship with Varun Sood, the reason why they split has not been revealed. She had mentioned that he would always remain her ‘best friend’. But that is not reflected in their public lives, as they do not interact or communicate at all.

Apparently, Apurva and Divya had a history together, but things didn’t go ahead then. However, they reconciled with each other post her breakup with Varun and proposed to her on her 30th birthday in December last year.

Recently, Divya held a QnA session on her Instagram handle, where a lot of her fans asked some interesting questions.

The actress answered all the questions really well and some were really worth reading.

A fan even asked her when she is planning to get married. Sure enough, the actress answered this.

Check out what the actress had to say:

Also read - Shocking! Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have this request for netizens

What do you think about her answer?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

