Divya has been seen in multiple projects, there is no doubt that Divya’s game in OTT was loved by the fans and she got maximum votes and hence won the show
Divya Agarwal’s Luxurious Dates with Fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar will give you the FoMo!

MUMBAI :  Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the winner of the show and she made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Divya has been seen in multiple projects, there is no doubt that Divya’s game in OTT was loved by the fans and she got maximum votes and hence won the show.

The actress recently celebrated her birthday and she surprised everyone as she also got engaged. The Bigg Boss OTT winner is engaged to  Apurva Padgaonkar. Her engagement came as a big surprise to the audience and her fans congratulated the two for this double celebration.


But since the engagement, Divya often takes to social media platforms to share details from their engaged life. Divya and Apurva often go on beautiful and luxurious dates, and this time she share pictures from the best places, filled with lush greenery and beautiful lights, their date is definitely giving FOMO to many people, check it out:

TellyChakkar last spoke to her at her birthday party when we asked her about turning 30, she said, “ I am very excited! To be very honest and age, as everybody says, is just a number and it is in your head, it is definitely in my head but also in my heart, I know that I am going to have fun.”

Further, we asked her if she had any other special wishes, and she said, “This year has been very fantastic and full of fireworks, I feel these fireworks were slow but I can handle that definitely, and for next year I am only praying that this calm and nice vibe continues and there is no drama at all”.

