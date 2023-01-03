Divya Agarwal shares an Adorable picture with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Karan Kundrra; reveals her bond with him

Now, recently the actress interacted with her followers on her Instagram handle and one of them asked her about her bond with Karan. The actress shared an adorable picture with Karan then and revealed what she thinks of him.
MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most loved couples and dated for a long time before going their separate ways. Divya is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress recently took up a Q & A session on her social media handle and interacted with her followers.

Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. Divya has been the winner of Ace of Space too.

She had made headlines earlier, when she got engaged to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar after a long-term relationship with Varun Sood.

Divya was also one of the biggest supporters of Karan Kundrra when he participated un Bigg Boss 15 and they starred together in their project- Bechaari. It was released last year and was a successful music video.

Now, recently the actress interacted with her followers on her Instagram handle and one of them asked her about her bond with Karan. The actress shared an adorable picture with Karan then and revealed what she thinks of him.

She captioned the post as, “Kundra sabtou changaa”, loosely translated as ‘he is the best’.

What do you have to say about this adorable friendship?

