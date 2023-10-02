Divya Agarwal shares her definition on love amidst recent split with Varun Sood and engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar

MUMBAI :Actress Divya Agarwal recently made headlines as she got engaged to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. But before him, Divya was in a long-term relationship with Varun Sood. Although the reason for why they split has not been revealed, she had mentioned that he would always remain her ‘best friend’. But that is not reflected in their public lives as they do not interact or communicate at all.

Apparently, Apurva and Divya had a history together, but things didn’t go ahead then. However, they reconciled with each other post her breakup with Varun proposed to her on her 30th birthday in December last year. The actress was trolled a lot and was even labelled as a ‘gold digger.’ Till today, Varun has kept quiet with regards to their breakup.

Recently while speaking to a media portal, Divya spoke about her Valentine’s Day plans with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. She said, “Well, we don’t have any plans as such, and I strongly believe love in any form can be celebrated every day.”

She went on to speak about her definition of love and said, “Love is not what Bollywood movies portray, it’s about understanding, uplifting each other, and always being there for each other in the highs and lows which is the key to a healthy and long-lasting relationship. It is not just about being there during the happy times, but also being there for each other during the tough times, which often reveals the true strength of a relationship.”

Well, this leaves room for speculation that maybe Varun Sood wasn’t there with her through her ‘tough times.’

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were dating from 2015-2018. They met and confessed their feelings for each other while they were on the game show ‘Ace Of Space’.

Credits : Koimoi