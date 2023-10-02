Divya Agarwal shares her definition on love amidst recent split with Varun Sood and engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya recently spoke to a media portal where she shared her valentines day plans and what love means to her. Did she hint at the reason behind her split with Varun Sood? Keep reading to find out.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:30
Divya Agarwal shares her definition on love amidst recent split with Varun Sood and engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar

MUMBAI :Actress Divya Agarwal recently made headlines as she got engaged to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. But before him, Divya was in a long-term relationship with Varun Sood. Although the reason for why they split has not been revealed, she had mentioned that he would always remain her ‘best friend’. But that is not reflected in their public lives as they do not interact or communicate at all.

Apparently, Apurva and Divya had a history together, but things didn’t go ahead then. However, they reconciled with each other post her breakup with Varun proposed to her on her 30th birthday in December last year. The actress was trolled a lot and was even labelled as a ‘gold digger.’ Till today, Varun has kept quiet with regards to their breakup.

Also Read : Divya Agarwal’s Luxurious Dates with Fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar will give you the FoMo!

Recently while speaking to a media portal, Divya spoke about her Valentine’s Day plans with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. She said, “Well, we don’t have any plans as such, and I strongly believe love in any form can be celebrated every day.”

She went on to speak about her definition of love and said, “Love is not what Bollywood movies portray, it’s about understanding, uplifting each other, and always being there for each other in the highs and lows which is the key to a healthy and long-lasting relationship. It is not just about being there during the happy times, but also being there for each other during the tough times, which often reveals the true strength of a relationship.”

Well, this leaves room for speculation that maybe Varun Sood wasn’t there with her through her ‘tough times.’

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were dating from 2015-2018. They met and confessed their feelings for each other while they were on the game show ‘Ace Of Space’.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Divya Agarwal reacts to the hate comments on her break-up with Varun Sood; says, “I am still here, holding secrets…”

Credits : Koimoi

Divya Agarwal Apurva Padgaonkar Varun Sood Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
MUMBAI : Love is most definitely in the air! With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we are seeing grand gestures...
DiCaprio gets attacked by radio host over rumoured teen romance
MUMBAI :Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been attacked by a radio host named Megyn Kelly after it was rumoured he...
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
MUMBAI :National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee, who had taken to his social media and promised his followers to bring...
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
MUMBAI :Actor Vatsal Sheth, who hails from Gujarat, has now signed a multi-film deal with a renowned Gujarati producer...
Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree is marrying Saransh trusting her friends, breaks the gath bandhan to rush to Nandini’s aid
MUMBAI:ZEE TV’s new show- Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh and Bhaweeka Chaudhary. The show is supposedly a story of...
Recent Stories
It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha horror film sequel 'Chhorii 2' shoot
It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha horror film sequel 'Chhorii 2' shoot

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and
Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and late singer Lata Mangeshkar
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV
Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV