Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood are all praises for THIS Bigg Boss 13 pair and their music video

Divya Agarwal is all praises for this popular Bigg Boss 13 couple and we totally agree.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
03 Apr 2020 02:21 PM

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal rose to fame with the popular youth-based shows Splistvilla 10 and MTV Ace Of Space 1 where she participated with her best friend Varun Sood. The duo started dating right after the show.

Varun and Divya are one of the cutest and popular couples of the small screen. Both have been dating for almost two years now and are going strong. Divya and Varun have given major relationship goals. 

During their recent live chat session with Tellychakkar on Instagram, Divya was asked if they have watched the music videos of three popular couples of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Himanshi and whose music video she liked the most. 

The beauty was quick to take Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's (Sidnaaz) name. Divya revealed that she relates herself to Shehnaaz, I would love to meet her. I love her personality. She is fun to be around." 

Whereas Varun has no idea about it as he has not seen any of the couple's videos. 

Divya was also all praises for Sidnaaz and Darshan Raval who is a dear friend of her and Varun. 

Well, it seems Sid-Shehnaaz are not just famous among the viewers and fans but also among the celebs. 

