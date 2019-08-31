Divya and Drishti to don NEW avatar for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Divya Drishti is one of the
Recently, there were reports about the series going off-air. However, it has now received an extension until December. The on-going track is currently high on drama after Shikhar turned into a Monkey man. The monstrous man wreaked havoc for Divya-Drishti and the entire family. However, in the last episode, Divya and Shikhar came face to face for a fight and she had to kill him. The episode was indeed heart-breaking for all Shivya fans as Shikhar’s stint in the show ended.
Now, Divya and Drishti will fight against Pishachini in an under-construction building and in an attempt to save the Kaal Vijay Ratna, they will blast the bombs setting the entire building on fire. Pishachini will lose all her gems, Divya-Drishti will die while Rakshit will slip into a coma. According to India Forums’ sources, Divya Drishti will rise again and make a comeback in a different look while Pishachini and everyone else will remain under the impression that the sisters died in the blast. The sisters will disguise as a village couple.
