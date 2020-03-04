Divya Burman bags Ullu App's next

MUMBAI: Everyday, our news desk opens to a fresh set of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the digital world.

TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the news about Ullu App and MX Players Collaboration. Now, TellyChakkar.com has learnt about one of the few projects that will feature on Ullu App.

As we already reported that Chu-Chu Virgin is a new web-series which will release on Ullu App. The project will be produced by Modak Motion Pictures. We also reported about actress Marina Kunwar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivam Agarwal bagging the project.

Now, the latest update is that we’ve exclusively learned that model turned actress Divya Burman has bagged a meaty role in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Divya for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.