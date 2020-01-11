Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad’s suffers a loss in her family; cries inconsolably

MUMBAI: While every morning, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we open our news desk with a very sorrowful information.



Star Plus’ Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad lost her uncle yesterday. Post the incident, Sana seems to be going through a tough time coping with the stress.



According to our sources, Sana wasn’t on the sets when the unfortunate incident took place. Apparently, Sana’s mama (uncle) got a severe heart attack resulting in his death. Her aunt (mami) is

hospitalized after she learnt about the loss. Sources also tell us that Sana is extremely disturbed with the news and is crying inconsolably. She has not eaten well since the incident took place.

She is on anti-allergy medication. Sana is quite moved with the loss and is apparently breaking into tears frequently.



We got in touch with Sana and it seemed like she was choked up holding her tears. She said, “I don’t want to talk about it please."



We respected her choice.



A source close to the project revealed that Sana’s call-time for today’s shoot was 6:30am in the morning. The Divya Drishti crew is shooting for a party sequence. All the cast including Sana will be

decked up in pretty attires. A song sequence is also planned wherein the entire cast and crew will be dancing.



Needless to say, being an actor is a tough job for they have to calm the storms that they facing within and get into the skin of the character that they play.



TellyChakkar.com pays heartfelt condolences to Sana’s family.



Stay strong, Sana!