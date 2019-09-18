News

Divya Drishti CONTROVERSY: Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee’s HUGE FIGHT with the production team

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Sep 2019 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Star Plus’ Divya Drishti is gaining a lot of popularity.

The show got an extension after it bounced back on the TRP charts.

But it seems like off screen, all is not well on the sets of Divya Drishti.

A little birdie from the sets has informed us that the production crew had a major fall-out with leads Divya and Drishti aka Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyad.

A source said, 'It started with Nyra’s argument with an assistant director on the sets. The argument intensified, and Sana interrupted when she felt Nyra was being over-powered by the production people. Sana apparently supported Nyra, and the duo had a major fall-out with the production crew.'

Armed with the information, we dialed Nyra’s number to know more about the alleged fight, and she said, 'I believe problems arise at all workplaces, be it TV sets or offices. Disagreements do happen, but everything is sorted now.'

We contacted Sana, and she said, 'We as a crew are shooting very hard in extreme situations. Sometimes, anger and frustration are bound to experienced, because of which disagreements and arguments happen. It is normal.'

Well, we also hope things are fine on the sets of Divya Drishti.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Divya Drishti, Adhvik Mahajan, Sana Sayyad, Bani – Ishq Da Kalma, Meri Durga, Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani, controversy, Huge fight,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Launch of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani

past seven days