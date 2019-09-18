Divya Drishti CONTROVERSY: Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee’s HUGE FIGHT with the production team

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



Star Plus’ Divya Drishti is gaining a lot of popularity.



The show got an extension after it bounced back on the TRP charts.



But it seems like off screen , all is not well on the sets of Divya Drishti.



A little birdie from the sets has informed us that the production crew had a major fall-out with leads Divya and Drishti aka Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyad.



A source said, 'It started with Nyra’s argument with an assistant director on the sets. The argument intensified, and Sana interrupted when she felt Nyra was being over-powered by the production people. Sana apparently supported Nyra, and the duo had a major fall-out with the production crew.'



Armed with the information, we dialed Nyra’s number to know more about the alleged fight, and she said, 'I believe problems arise at all workplaces, be it TV sets or offices. Disagreements do happen, but everything is sorted now.'



We contacted Sana, and she said, 'We as a crew are shooting very hard in extreme situations. Sometimes, anger and frustration are bound to experienced, because of which disagreements and arguments happen. It is normal.'



Well, we also hope things are fine on the sets of Divya Drishti.



