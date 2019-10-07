Divya Drishti: Divya and Drishti save the Shergills from Patali; Patali turns Romi into ice

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Patali torturing Chetan in front of the family members while Pisachini has restricted the other members to lend any help to Chetan. Divya Drishti who is out shopping suddenly feels something unusual within them and they decided to come back home to check. Mahima pleads Patali to leave her husband, Patali drops him from now very high distance and he is injured. Divya Drishti enters the house at the same time and the noticed Patali is torturing Chetan and try to stop her when Pisachini takes Patali from there. The doctor is called and everyone in the family are worried for Chetan. Rakshit comes in the room of Chetan and Mahima and he is shocked to see his state and wonders how all this happened. He feels some strange kind of pain inside him and wonders why he is feeling like that for Pisachini’s father. He goes out of the room and thinks if he can help Chetan in any manner. Divya Drishti and Mahima go to Patali to ask why has she done this to Chetan. Mahima is very angry with Patali and screams at her. Patali does not like it and turns traps Mahima in ice. Divya Drishti come to know that whoever sees in Patali’s eyes will be trapped in ice. Rakshit suddenly he notices his finger is shinning and he wonders if he can spell magic as well? He prays to god for the well being of Chetan and suddenly Chetan starts getting well. Rakshit hears the doctors say that Chetan is now stable and feels that this shin on his finger is helping Chetan and prays that Chetan will be out of danger. The doctors suggest the Shergills to lodge a police complaint as someone has beaten up Chetan very badly but the Shergills tell him that they will land up in more trouble if they lodge a complaint.



Later Divya and Drishti are in their room and confront the mysterious star who says to them that the only thing which can destroy Patali is the power of three, the Trishakti. Romi is also in the room and Divya and Drishti assume Romi to be the third power. They decide to fight Patali. Patali is in a room and Rakshit comes in. Patali asks him to get her a doll but Rakshit refuses and Patali gets angry. She tries to turn him into ice but fails. Patali is shocked that Rakshit did not turn into ice and wonders if he also has some powers. Rakshit finds his magical ring in that room and takes it away. Divya and Drishti bring the Shergills in the room and tell them that they have to be careful with Patali’s eyes as she can turn anyone into ice. Divya and Drishti blindfold the whole family and train them to do their work in house without opening their eyes. Rakshit comes to Chetan’s room and asks him not to lose hope. Rakshit thinks why Pisachini had given them that taweez. Pisachini thinks that Rakshit is in her control unaware that Rakshit had removed the taweez she had given him yesterday. Patali and Pisachini in the hall when the Shergills come downstairs. Patali tells Pisachini now she will look into everyone’s eyes and turn them into ice but they both are shocked as everyone has covered their eyes to be protected from Patali. The Shergills try to escape and Patali-Pisachini tries to trouble them. Rakshit hears some voice and decides to check who it is but Chetan’s health starts deteriorating. On the other hand, Divya and Drishti save the Shergills from Patali and are about to attack her when Pisachini turns Patali into a little baby again and the Shergills return back. Rakshit calls the doctor as Chetan's health is getting worse. The Shergills come in Chetan’s room and are worried. Chetan speaks to the family and asks his daughter Rashi to keep smiling always. He asks Drishti to take care of his family. He asks Rakshit to come close to him and tells him that he is the only one who can save those two and dies. Everyone is shattered as Chetan dies. Rakshit performs Chetan’s last rites and thinks why Chetan had said that only Rakshit can save the two. He wonders who those two are. Rakshit gets some memories of the past but is not able to clearly understand. Rashi, Mahima, and others in the house are sad when Pisachini comes there to trouble them. Mahima gets angry on her and tries to attack her when Patali comes there.



Everyone hide their eyes and Patali decides to play with Mahima as she did with Chetan. Divya comes and saves Mahima and starts troubling Patali the way she had done with Chetan but Patali uses her eyes again to trouble the Shergills and Drishti comes there to stop Patali. Divya and Drishti fight with Pisachini and Patali with their powers. Rakshit completes Chetan’s last rituals and leaves. Patali is about hurt Divya when Romi comes there tries to save Divya unaware that he is not the one amongst the Trishakti. Patali turns Romi into ice. Patali says now Romi will remain in the ice and die after some time. Rakshit tries to remember his past and why Chetan had said that he can save those two. Rakshit remembers about the ring and wears it. The magic in the ring shows him everything related to his past. Rakshit regains his memory and also his powers. Divya and Drishti are worried to see Romi in this state and Pisachini takes away Patali with her. Drishti is angry as she could not save Chetan and now even Romi is in danger. Patali is angry and tells Pisachini that she wanted to kill Divya Drishti. Pisachini asks her to calm down. Divya and Drishti think of who is the third power. Rakshit comes back home and decides to kill Pisachini. Romi sees Rakshit angrily entering the house and wonders what has happened to him. Mahima is in the kitchen when Rakshit comes there.