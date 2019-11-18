Divya Drishti: Kaal devta declares Divya as the culprit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Drishti planning to manipulate Pishachini. Rakshit and Divya leave to bury Patali's body. Drishti argues with Pishachini. They continue to have a war of words. Pishachini tells Drishti that she isn't scared of their court. Simran's mother gives a curse to her. She leaves with Drishti. Pischachini doesn't let Rakshit and Divya leave the house. She wonders as to why Drishti is silent. Rakshit's mother stops her. Rakshit and Divya manage to leave the house and they prepare to bury Patali. Drishti meets them. Pishachini catches them and attacks Divya- Drishti. She challenges them and calls Kaal devta.



It's time for the court hearing. Divya defends herself while Pishachini accuses her. She asks for harsh punishment. Kaal devta declares Divya as the culprit and she will have to go to narak. Pishachini is happy with the final judgement. Members of Shergill family are sad. Shikhar is the one who spoiled the plan. He tells Divya that he won't let her go. Divya, on the other hand, breaks down. Shikhar consoles her. She doesn't wish to go to narak.



Drishti sees that Shikhar will send Divya to hell. The next morning, Divya prepares food for everyone and serves breakfast. Drishti cannot control her tears. She feeds suji ka halwa to Divya. She talks to everyone, one by one. She requests Shikhar to not leave the house. Divya cries inconsolably while Drishti assures that she won't let anything happen to her. They remember their good times and give a hug to each other. Rakshit and his family members see the door of hell. Pishachini laughs at their state. Shikhar hides in a room and he sees Divya hiding under the bed. Drishti's powers don't work. Kaal devta asks as to where is Divya. Drishti is ready to go to hell.



Kaal devta makes things difficult for the Shergill's. Drishti and Rakshit try their level best to save everyone. Divya finally arrives and she is ready to go to hell. Shikhar tells Pishachini to take her and she leaves. Drishti stops her but she is adamant to go. Divya leaves Drishti's hand and goes to narak. Everyone is in a state of shock.