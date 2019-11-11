Divya Drishti: Pishachini shows Lord Kaal the vision of Divya killing Patali

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Lord Kaal asking Pishachini that if she was going to do such a big task why didn’t she ask for his help. Pishachini says that she helped herself as she is Pishachini. Lord Kall tells her to kill Divya this time and make sure she doesn’t escape. Divya, Drishti, and Rakhsit tell everyone that the three using their powers will save everyone.



Pishachini comes in Shekhar’s room at night and wakes him up from his sleep. Shekhar asks her what is she doing here. She asks him if he wants her to tell Lord Kaal about him. Shekhar requests her to not tell anything to Lord Kaal. Pishachini says that she wants something in return.



Drishti asks Divya to recall whatever happened. Divya tells her entirely what happened. Drishti goes to Shekhar’s room and asks for his help. She asks Shekhar to witness in court for Divya. Shekhar thinks that he cannot by any chance face Lord Kaal. Lord Kaal sends a message to the Shergill family saying that there is going to be a court of hell in ten minutes and he wants the culprit, the lawyer along with one member of the family. Shekhar tells them that he will become the witness and they can call him whenever needed.



Shekhar spills water on the staircase and falls from the stairs so that he can avoid being present as a witness in front of Lord Kaal. Lord Kaal orders the proceedings to begin. Pishachini says that Divya stabbed her daughter very brutally. Drishti interrupts in the middle and says that she is accusing her sister falsely. Pishachini shows Lord Kaal the vision of Divya killing Patali. Lord Kaal asks Divya to stand in the witness box.



Drishti shows Divya’s statement to Lord Kaal. Seeing this Pishachini says that they are lying. Lord Kaal asks them to take fingerprints to see who touched the dagger. The fingerprints match with that of Divya. Divya says that she handed over the dagger to her after killing Patali. Drishti says that she has a witness which will prove Shekhar’s innocence.



Divya and Drishti come out of the court and tell everyone that Lord Kaal has given them fove hours to gather evidence. Drishti tells everyone that they will steal Patali’s corpse so that she doesn’t testify in front of Lord Kaal. Shekhar says that he will steal Patali’s corpse.