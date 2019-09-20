Divya Drishti: Post BRAWL with production team, makers to KILL Drishti?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television world.

We exclusively reported about actress Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee aka Divya and Drishti’s heated argument with the production team

(Read here: Divya Drishti CONTROVERSY: Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee’s HUGE FIGHT with the production team).

Post the brawl, there has been a buzz on the sets that the makers are keen on killing Drishti in the show.

Well, this is a tried and tested formula in television: to kill the actor who’s not adhering to their orders and giving a tough time to them.

Geared with the information, we called up Drishti aka actress Sana Sayyad, and she said, 'Ohh Drishti is dying? That’s news to me. Well, I haven’t been communicated to about any such development, but even if it is the case, I believe there will be a reason for it.'

Do you think Drashti will die in the show?

