Divya Drishti: Shikhar tries to expose Vicky Malhotra's truth

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Shikhar getting his eyes scanned to open the locker. The scan is successfully completed and Psachini is shocked to know about his reality. Drishti notices his contact lenses and informs her family members about Shikhar's fake identity. Shikhar defends herself whereas Drishti questions him. Divya, on the other hand, asks Shikhar to reveal the truth. Shikhar reveals he lied to everyone about his identity. Drishti mentions he has come from hell and everybody is shocked to know this fact. Fake Shikhar accepts the fact and mention he is kaidi no. 401 from hell. Shikhar's mother is in a state of shock and Shikhar consoles her. Rakshit's mother finds his wanted poster and Rakshit calls him a fraudster. He regrets not listening to Drishti. Drishti requests Rakshit to trap Shikhar and he does the same.



Shikhar is hell-bent to prove his real identity but the Shergill's refuse to listen to him. Shikhar tries to expose Vicky Malhotra's truth. Kaal Devta is pissed at Psachini as she lied to her. Divya cries uncontrollably after knowing Shikhar's truth. At the same time, she doesn't wish to marry Vicky. Nevertheless, she begins prepping for her wedding. Rakshit is in a state of disbelief and he gives a tight hug to Drishti. He apologises to her.



Divya meets Shikhar and he asks her to trust him. She questions his intentions and breaks down. She confesses her feelings for him and so does Shikhar. He stops her from getting married to Vicky. Drishti foresees an event and asks Rakshit to rest. Divya gets ready for her wedding. Vicky asks Drishti if her sister is ready for the wedding. She gives him a taaviz but Vicky refuses to accept it. Psachini thinks of various methods to save Vicky, who is actually a fox. Drishti requests him to at least keep the taaviz and he asks her to get dolled up for the wedding. Vicky throws the taaviz and Psachini lauds him for his bravery.



Shikhar tries to convince Drishti that he isn't a fox but she refuses to pay heed to him. Divya and Vicky's wedding celebrations begin however Drishti is extremely nervous. Drishti notices the taaviz, which she gave to Vicky, lying on the floor. She is shocked to know Vicky hasn't worn it.