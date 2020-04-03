Divya-Varun spills beans on their upcoming projects; says they are quite excited about it

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are a hot favourite couple of the small screen. Both rose to fame with popular youth-based reality shows Splistvilla 10 and Ace Of Space 1. Varun and Divya have been dating for almost two years now and are in a happy place.

The duo is madly in love and their Instagram posts say it all. From posting romantic pictures to showing their goody side, Varun and Divya proved to be an ideal couple.

During their recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Varun and Divya got candid about various things related to their personal and professional life.

When Divya and Varun were asked to spill beans on their upcoming projects. Both seemed quite excited about it and revealed that they have two big projects lined up in this year.

Both have been extremely excited to kickstart the projects as soon as the lockdown is over and also the situation is under control.

Varun and Divya said that they won't be able to reveal any details about their projects. However, the couple revealed that they will be starring in different projects.

Both want to experiment with different things this year after working together in various projects earlier.

Varun and Divya feel that working differently will help them learn more things and also they have lots of exciting stuff to discuss with each other.

Well, Varun and Divya's revelation has left us all super excited and we can't wait to see them on the screen soon.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.