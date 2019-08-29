Divyanka Tripathi aces THIS look like a boss lady

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, is one of the most popular television actresses. Currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She is also known for her style statements.

The actress, who will be seen in ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, took to her social media handle and flaunted one of her iconic looks as she struck a thoughtful pose. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in an ink blue pantsuit with black boots. Her hair is tied up in a ponytail and she looks elegant.

Divyanka captioned her picture as, “Chill...'cause you know, you are the boss of your own little adventure called life!”

Check out the photo here: