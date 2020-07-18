Divyanka Tripathi and Bharti Singh share THIS similarity

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known face on the small screen. The actress has been a part of many TV shows till date and established a name for herself in the telly world. Divyanka is popularly known for her roles in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Though the actress has been away from the small screen ever since Yeh Hai Mohabbetin went off-air, the diehard fans of Divyanka are waiting for her to make comeback soon.

While fans know a lot of things about Divyanka but here's an interesting fact which not many are aware of.

In one of her interviews, Divyanka had revealed that she is an excellent rifle shooter.

Divyanka always wanted to become an army officer and had enrolled herself in the Bhopal Rifle Academy to pursue her dream. She went on to prove her mettle as a rifle shooter and even won a gold medal in the sport.

Meanwhile, there is one more popular face of TV who is also a rifle shooter. And she is none other than laughter queen Bharti Singh. Yes, you read that right!

The actress-comedian is also great at rifle shooting and archery. Even after achieving name and fame for herself, the comedienne regrets not being able to pursue a career in Riffle shooting and missing out on representing India at the Olympics.

Well, we must say our TV divas are quite multi-talented. So, Divyanka and Bharti are two such divas who share this common talent.

