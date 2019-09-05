News

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with THESE friends

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most important festivals of our country. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a grand way. Devotees welcome Ganpati in their home and celebrate the occasion. The 10 – day long festival is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha. Our celebrities also leave no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion in a grand way. 

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya also welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their residence and worshipped him. The two of them celebrated the festivities with some of their friends from the television fraternity. 

Divyanka, who is currently seen playing the female lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to her social media handle and shared some pictures from the celebration. Actors Vipul Roy, Meghna Naidu and others also joined Divyanka and Vivek in the festivities. 

Take a look below:

past seven days