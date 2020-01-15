Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their special day

MUMBAI: TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their third engagement anniversary today. To commemorate the special day, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a throwback photo from her recent Switzerland vacation featuring herself with Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka, who got engaged to Vivek in January 2016, wrote, 'Amongst all the Karmas of my life, getting hitched to you was the best one! Happy Engagement Anniversary my love. It's so beautiful that a regular day for everyone can be so special for only two people in the universe owing to some reasons exclusive to them.'

Have a look.

The couple fell in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and got married in July 2016.

