Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reveal interesting details about their house arrest

MUMBAI: The ongoing lockdown has forced all of us, including celebrities, to stay indoors. Moreover, social media is abuzz with photos and videos of what our favourite stars have been up to.

Earlier in the day, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya went live from their Instagram handles. They gave us some tips to follow during this period, how they have been keeping up and taking the necessary precautions, and other things. During their chat, the actors also spoke about how they have been discovering new aspects of each other. They added how this time helps one understand their partner's personality better. Further, both of them also revealed how they have traits of their parents and how it shows.

Meanwhile, both Divyanka and Vivek have been cooking, working out, and reading books.

How are you spending this time?

