Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s FASHION GAME is on point; check picture

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples in telly land. The duo, who tied the knot in the year 2016, never fails to set major couple goals for their fans. Their fans love their lovely chemistry and the couple often treats them with their beautiful pictures.



The two are indeed one of the most loved couples in telly town, and well, their talent and skill set has taken them to the Cardiff Film Festival. Apart from Divyanka and Vivek, many who’s who from the industry were present there, and pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. While Divyanka was a part of the jury for the event, Vivek turned host for the festival. Some time back, Divaynka and Vivek's photo with Nawazuddin Siddiqui were doing the rounds and they all posed for the happy picture. Now, Divyanka shared some more photos from the event. Divyanka wore a white off-shoulder gown while Vivek looked dapper in a blue suit.



Take a look below:

On the acting front, Vivek has acted in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. Divyanka, on the other hand, is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and she recently made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.