Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share more adorable pictures from their London vacay!

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya are currently enjoying a vacation in London. The actress shared fun videos on her Instagram handle in which the two broke into a dance in an empty parking lot .

Their adorable pictures have been sending their fans into a frenzy. A day back, Divyanka and Vivek headed for a movie and decided to chronicle it in a series of adorable photos. In the photos, Vivek seems to be clicking the selfies as he hugs his wifey Divyanka. Both can be seen wrapped up in black winter clothes as they wait to enter the movie theatre. The adorable duo were all smiles as they spend time with each other in the foreign land. Their close friend, Hiten Tejwani was awestruck by the photos and left a sweet comment on the same.

Have a look.

Aren’t they the perfect couple? Show some love for them in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla