Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shift to Lokhandwala

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is happily married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya and the two are considered to be one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry.

The adorable couple, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, shifted to Andheri West. They had been residing in Goregaon and have now shifted base to Lokhandwala. They chose the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri i.e. 21 February to move in to their new apartment which is a lavish 4BHK. They conducted a small Puja which had family members, relatives from both side in attendance.

On the professional front, Divyanka is known for playing Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. On the other hand, Vivek is known for serials like Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Qayamat Ki Raat.