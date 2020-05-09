Divyanka Tripathi anniversary wish for her parents is all kinds of adorable

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved and talented about actresses in the industry. The diva has carved a niche for herself with her performances. And while we love watching her onscreen, Divyanka’s social media posts are also a rate among fans.

Divyanaka’s recent post is very special in every sense as it is dedicated to her parents who are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The actress shared a picture of her mum and dad and wrote a heartfelt post for her parents on their special day.

'For a generation that doesn't express much but is an example of unadulterated love...this picture was irresistible to post. #HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa. @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage', read her post.

Have a look below.

Credits: Pinkvilla